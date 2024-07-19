BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,574 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $16,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total transaction of $244,968.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total transaction of $244,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $72,329.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,321.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,597 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.67.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,293. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.30 and a 12-month high of $187.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.19%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

