BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $5.67 Million Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 1,568.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,702 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 54.5% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 2,108.3% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 361.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Trading Up 2.3 %

DoorDash stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.58. 668,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918,326. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.03 and its 200 day moving average is $117.72. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $143.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. DoorDash’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DASH shares. KeyCorp started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $14,686,759.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $5,278,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,499.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $14,686,759.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 459,016 shares of company stock worth $50,495,566 in the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

