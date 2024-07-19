BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $29.15 Million Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 2,792.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498,540 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.29% of Catalent worth $29,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $2,128,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after buying an additional 59,339 shares during the last quarter.

Get Catalent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $169,822.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $169,822.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalent Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CTLT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.05. 71,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,050. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.12.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CTLT shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTLT

Catalent Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.