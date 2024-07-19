BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $22.48 Million Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,409 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $22,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 34,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David A. Rodriguez purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.72 per share, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,186.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.17 per share, for a total transaction of $205,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,019.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Rodriguez bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.72 per share, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,186.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $536,860 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Globe Life from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Globe Life

Globe Life Trading Down 0.3 %

GL stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.97. 33,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,158. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.81. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $132.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Globe Life Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.