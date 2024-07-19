BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Grows Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 350.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,770 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in ASML were worth $19,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 18.2% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 23.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 84,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,847,000 after buying an additional 15,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $10.83 on Friday, hitting $913.32. 234,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,855. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,006.93 and a 200-day moving average of $935.63. The stock has a market cap of $360.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 51.37%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

