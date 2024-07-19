BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Decreases Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,237 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $30,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Up 0.4 %

JBL stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.68. The company had a trading volume of 49,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.76 and a 200 day moving average of $126.18. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.18 and a 12 month high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.