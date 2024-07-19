BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys New Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 156,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 117,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 13,010 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 78.2% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth $439,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCOM. Mizuho lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. HSBC lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. CLSA lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

TCOM traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $44.97. The company had a trading volume of 602,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,139. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.02.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

