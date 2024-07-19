BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,839 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.09% of Edison International worth $25,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Edison International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 759,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,691,000 after buying an additional 47,160 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 16.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,130,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,588,000 after buying an additional 124,033 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 5.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Trading Down 0.1 %

Edison International stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.02. The company had a trading volume of 180,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,428. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $77.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.72.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 136.84%.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on Edison International

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.