BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 90,917 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 302.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 90,917 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $35,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 5,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $305.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,200. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.74. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.65. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $314.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

In other news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.64.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

