BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 14,521 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,521 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of HF Sinclair worth $8,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 0.8% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in HF Sinclair by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DINO shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of HF Sinclair stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.09. 76,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.19. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $47.09 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.91.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

Insider Activity

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

