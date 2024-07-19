BMO Capital Markets Increases NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $83.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NEE. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.79.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $71.68 on Monday. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,701,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

