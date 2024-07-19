BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Trading Up 12.2%

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report) was up 12.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 20,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 18,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The company has a market capitalization of C$13.54 million, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.96, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.39.

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solutions for environmental issues worldwide. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and wastewater treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

