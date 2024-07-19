Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives $116.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.33.

BPMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Blueprint Medicines

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $190,515.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,162.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 8,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $981,243.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,384.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $190,515.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,162.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,898 shares of company stock worth $14,957,242. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,250,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,954,000 after purchasing an additional 821,868 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $55,893,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2,788.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,873,000 after buying an additional 260,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,309,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $598,564,000 after buying an additional 195,007 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1,906.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after buying an additional 124,517 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 0.8 %

BPMC opened at $113.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.19. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $121.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.32. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. The company had revenue of $96.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Free Report

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.