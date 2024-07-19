Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 33,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 71,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Blue Star Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.23.

Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Blue Star Gold

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada.

