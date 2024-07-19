Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,027 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CFG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.9 %

CFG stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average is $34.20.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

