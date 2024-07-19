Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 701.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 290,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,072,000 after buying an additional 254,635 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,934 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Fortinet by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.90.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,913 shares of company stock worth $5,608,349. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTNT opened at $58.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.85. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $79.37.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

