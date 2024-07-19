Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,430 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,387,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,437,000 after purchasing an additional 888,621 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,191,000 after buying an additional 10,271,891 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $753,497,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,011,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,550,000 after purchasing an additional 198,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,406,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,043,000 after purchasing an additional 504,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.99. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

