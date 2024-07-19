Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $535,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,075,000 after buying an additional 12,334 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

RY stock opened at $112.08 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $112.63. The stock has a market cap of $158.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. On average, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

