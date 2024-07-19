Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $522,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,572,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,983,000 after purchasing an additional 121,364 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,592,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,449,000 after buying an additional 463,281 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,531,000 after buying an additional 4,200,989 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,414,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,304,000 after buying an additional 505,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,844,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,490,000 after buying an additional 183,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $45.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.04. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $46.93.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

