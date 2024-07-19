Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,025 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Best Buy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,839 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $80,210,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,850 shares in the company, valued at $709,858.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,003,500 shares of company stock worth $166,350,570 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $88.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.82 and its 200 day moving average is $78.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $93.72.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

