Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $457,000 Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Edison International by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 121,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

EIX opened at $74.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $77.04.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,876.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,897 shares of company stock worth $5,851,245. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

