Bleakley Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,264,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,208,760,000 after acquiring an additional 251,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,728,185,000 after buying an additional 2,218,744 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 22.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,737,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,623,000 after buying an additional 316,144 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $378,728,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,685,000 after buying an additional 43,444 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $317.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Biogen Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BIIB opened at $225.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of -0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.85 and its 200 day moving average is $226.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.44 and a 12-month high of $280.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

