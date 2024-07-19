Blair William & Co. IL Trims Position in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,135,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,148 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 2.93% of Portillo’s worth $30,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Portillo’s by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,523,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,609,000 after acquiring an additional 57,451 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 50,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,708 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 1,493.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Portillo’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Portillo’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Portillo’s stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,082. Portillo’s Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.46 million, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.73.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

