Blair William & Co. IL Sells 478 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.15% of Option Care Health worth $8,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,319,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,162 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Option Care Health by 200.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 33,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Option Care Health by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPCH traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,080. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

