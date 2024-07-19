Blair William & Co. IL Sells 392 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $53,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.76 on Friday, reaching $271.00. 2,409,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,054,791. The company has a market capitalization of $406.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $279.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.10.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

