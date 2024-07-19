Blair William & Co. IL Sells 13,445 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,445 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.21% of JFrog worth $9,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FROG. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of JFrog by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JFrog alerts:

Insider Activity at JFrog

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,154,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $1,363,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,654,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,383,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,207 shares of company stock worth $8,923,464 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FROG. KeyCorp cut their target price on JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays began coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FROG

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of FROG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.79. The company had a trading volume of 879,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,640. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.52.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JFrog

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.