Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 1,601.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 701,144 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Samsara were worth $28,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,342,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,577,000 after purchasing an additional 898,428 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $854,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara Price Performance

Samsara stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.46 and a beta of 1.49. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.51 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Samsara

Insider Activity at Samsara

In related news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $8,013,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $8,013,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Bicket sold 36,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $1,353,608.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,640,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,058,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,686,165 shares of company stock valued at $58,230,377 over the last quarter. Insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.