Blair William & Co. IL Raises Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.08% of Medpace worth $10,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Medpace by 195.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after buying an additional 308,816 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,247,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,163,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,040,000 after acquiring an additional 159,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 4,093.2% in the fourth quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 157,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,329,000 after acquiring an additional 153,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ MEDP traded down $2.65 on Friday, reaching $421.31. The company had a trading volume of 195,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,923. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.21 and a 12 month high of $459.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $404.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The company had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total transaction of $1,575,742.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 660,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,983,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total value of $1,575,742.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 660,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,983,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total transaction of $6,051,220.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 791,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,162,563.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,621 shares of company stock worth $11,816,852 in the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Medpace from $456.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.29.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

