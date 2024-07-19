Blair William & Co. IL Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 420.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 432,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349,494 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $26,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $60.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,866,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,667,115. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.12 and its 200 day moving average is $57.85. The stock has a market cap of $84.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.