Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 412.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,863 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.27% of Viking Therapeutics worth $24,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,624,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 15.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 195.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 344,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,276,000 after buying an additional 88,192 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on VKTX

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of VKTX traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,881,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,751,297. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $99.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.