Blair William & Co. IL Has $9.82 Million Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,308 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $9,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $164,224,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,964,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,463,000 after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,950,000 after purchasing an additional 721,923 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,289,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5,787.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 583,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,937,000 after buying an additional 573,284 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $96,001.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,475 shares in the company, valued at $92,069.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $96,001.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,069.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 874 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $53,995.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,848.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,297 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,268 over the last ninety days. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZM traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.87. 1,840,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,292. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.63 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of -0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZM. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.22.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

