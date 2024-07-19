Blair William & Co. IL Has $8.66 Million Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $8,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 66.7% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 555.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $176.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.33.

NYSE:ARES traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.29. 708,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,234. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $150.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 66.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $23,394,600.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,660,399.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $23,394,600.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,660,399.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 125,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $16,492,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,254 shares of company stock valued at $91,687,892 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

