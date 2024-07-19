Blair William & Co. IL Has $7.77 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $17.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.48. 2,819,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.11.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

