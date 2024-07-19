Blair William & Co. IL Has $60.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,920 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $60,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWV. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26,676.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 674,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,562,000 after purchasing an additional 671,704 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,044,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,122,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,328,000 after buying an additional 63,240 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3,841.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 63,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after buying an additional 61,460 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 390.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after buying an additional 43,803 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWV stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $312.75. 163,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,193. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $233.54 and a twelve month high of $322.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $307.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

