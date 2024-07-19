Blair William & Co. IL Has $37.17 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $37,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,755,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,820. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $183.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.05 and its 200 day moving average is $172.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

