Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 159,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Kroger were worth $9,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $229,863,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,913,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,786,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,427 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 378.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 765,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,988,000 after acquiring an additional 605,591 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,274,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,840,000 after acquiring an additional 590,818 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.30.
Kroger Stock Performance
Kroger stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,774,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,218,125. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $58.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.59. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kroger Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 39.59%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $1,693,450.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,582.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at $214,889.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
About Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
