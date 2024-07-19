Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 966,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,950 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $33,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $751,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ SDVY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.22. 1,160,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $36.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.25.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.1503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

