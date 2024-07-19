Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,097 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Target were worth $19,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Target by 5.5% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 22,370 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 5.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,098 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Target by 14.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 639,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $113,358,000 after purchasing an additional 80,947 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in Target by 7.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,186,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,323. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $69.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.35 and its 200 day moving average is $154.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.57.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

