Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,808,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,942 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 1.30% of Neogen worth $44,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen Trading Down 3.1 %

NEOG stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.33. 1,324,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,489. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,641.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.82. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $24.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on NEOG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Neogen to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Neogen

Neogen Profile

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.