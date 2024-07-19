Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 94.2% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nucor by 208.0% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.50. 1,564,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,940. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.12 and its 200 day moving average is $176.14. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $203.00.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.29.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

