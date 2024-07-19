Blair William & Co. IL Buys 6,610 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 119.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health
In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on Elevance Health
Elevance Health Stock Performance
Elevance Health stock traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $500.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $431.38 and a 52-week high of $555.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $533.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.55. The company has a market capitalization of $116.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. Elevance Health’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.
Elevance Health Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.
Elevance Health Profile
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Elevance Health
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.