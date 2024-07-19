Blair William & Co. IL Buys 6,610 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 119.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ELV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.79.

Elevance Health stock traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $500.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $431.38 and a 52-week high of $555.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $533.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.55. The company has a market capitalization of $116.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. Elevance Health’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

