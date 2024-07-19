Blair William & Co. IL Buys 6,410 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after acquiring an additional 38,915 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MAR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,842. The company has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.08. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.75 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.59.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

