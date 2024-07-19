Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 1,415 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Southern by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,290,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,606,000 after acquiring an additional 198,164 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Southern by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,218,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.40. 2,729,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,486,311. The firm has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.84.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Southern’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,831.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,026 shares of company stock worth $2,151,644. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

