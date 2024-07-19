Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF) to Issue €0.02 Dividend

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Blackstone Loan Financing stock traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 0.69 ($0.01). The stock had a trading volume of 14,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,670. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.61. Blackstone Loan Financing has a one year low of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 0.70 ($0.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 528.21, a quick ratio of 439.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd is an internally managed investment fund. it invests in floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through CLO Securities. Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Jersey, Channel Islands.

