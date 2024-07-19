Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 4.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Blackstone by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 30,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $143.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BX stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.41. 7,272,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,506,795. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.34. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $88.59 and a one year high of $140.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

