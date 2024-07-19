BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.52

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.52 and last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 76282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 16,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

