BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.52

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.52 and last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 76282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.