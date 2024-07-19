BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Free Report) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,460 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust alerts:

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

BKN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,523. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.