BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $39,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $830.59. 1,035,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,654. The firm has a market cap of $123.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $851.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $791.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $793.72.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $912.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,978 shares of company stock valued at $54,692,570. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

