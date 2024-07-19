Bitcoiva Price Tops $6.24 on Top Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 22.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 19th. During the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for $6.24 or 0.00009698 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $100.13 million and approximately $366,287.10 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,350.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.64 or 0.00583749 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00046973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00069862 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 6.33508451 USD and is down -3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $283,777.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

