BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.
BHP opened at $56.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.98. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $69.11.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
