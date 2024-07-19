BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BHP Group

BHP Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BHP Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,084,000 after purchasing an additional 126,643 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 40.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 433,177 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,639,000 after purchasing an additional 22,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in BHP Group by 44.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,993,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,274,000 after purchasing an additional 924,202 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP opened at $56.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.98. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $69.11.

About BHP Group

(Get Free Report

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

